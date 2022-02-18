16 parents reveal the worst gift they ever received at a baby shower.

While any gift is appreciated and it is always "the thought that counts," sometimes people hilariously miss the mark.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst baby shower gift you received?" parents were ready to share the weird, bizarre, or completely inappropriate presents they were given when they were expecting a child.

1. "Congratulations on your 11-year-old newborn."

Just got an activity book for 7-11 year olds from my sister. She reserved an age appropriate activity mat from my registry, but it was out of stock so she got me the book. - somewhatsustainable

2. The passive aggressive gift.

First baby...A card from my sister in law, pretty much saying I'm not ready to be a parent and that she hopes I "don't damage the child." It came with the "What To Expect," book series for birth through age 5. Lol. Also... She spent the entire party ragging on me to everybody. I had met her once prior to this. She was excused. - OkStop248

3. The "I forgot this was today" gift.