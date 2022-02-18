16 parents reveal the worst gift they ever received at a baby shower.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst baby shower gift you received?" parents were ready to share the weird, bizarre, or completely inappropriate presents they were given when they were expecting a child.
Just got an activity book for 7-11 year olds from my sister. She reserved an age appropriate activity mat from my registry, but it was out of stock so she got me the book. - somewhatsustainable
First baby...A card from my sister in law, pretty much saying I'm not ready to be a parent and that she hopes I "don't damage the child." It came with the "What To Expect," book series for birth through age 5. Lol. Also... She spent the entire party ragging on me to everybody. I had met her once prior to this. She was excused. - OkStop248
My grandma got me a can of beans and canned enchilada sauce... pretty sure they were from her pantry and they were like 10 years old. - turtchel