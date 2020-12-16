16 parents share the incidents that totally changed how they view their kids.

Being a parent is a challenging but rewarding endeavor and sometimes the benefits of all your hard work come as a surprise...

Your angst-ridden teenager who is nothing but rude to you suddenly starts a charity at their school? Your 4-year-old says something so profound it's unclear whether or not they're possessed by an ancient philosopher? Sometimes it's easy to assume your kids don't listen to anything you say or take your life advice to heart until you witness them making very adult decisions, expertly practicing empathy, or being wise beyond their years. Parents are used to being the ones to teach their kids about life, but don't underestimate what your children have to teach you! Sometimes their lessons can be a lot deeper than how to use TikTok.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "To the parents out there, what is one incident that completely changed your perspective of your child/children?" parents were ready to share the moments that made them view their children in a different light.