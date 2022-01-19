16 parents share the shocking and embarrassing items they’ve confiscated from their kid.

Being a parent is a rewarding but challenging journey that involves countless afternoons of chasing tiny humans around the house and pulling inedible items out of their mouths...

After being an adult for many years, it's easy to forget that we were all once a curious 2-year-old overwhelmed by the adult world and eager to eat everything in sight, including piles of mud and rocks from the backyard.

Even when parents do their best to give their children every toy imaginable, it's usually the everyday household item that kids will be most intrigued by. A closet full of dolls and all your kid wants to do is jingle the car keys and throw your phone across the room? Of course!

Sometimes though, kids expertly discover things they were never meant to see, touch or eat. So, when a Reddit user asked parents of the internet, "What is the worst thing you have seen/confiscated from your child?" people with mischievous kids were ready to share the embarrassing or hilarious items they've had to remove from their curious grip.