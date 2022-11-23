16 people anonymously share their family's deepest darkest secret.

If we've learned anything from dramatic CW shows, it's that every family is festering with dark secrets.

Some families hold secrets grim enough to fill a true crime docuseries. While others land in the weird or whimsical category. Wherever the needle lands, it's strange to discover just how many people we pass on the street whose family trees are shrouded in secrets.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people anonymously shared their family's deepest, darkest, secrets, and they run the full emotional gamut.

1. From fixinfordixon:

My cousin killed his mother with elder neglect just to inherit her money and to get rid of her as a "nuisance."

2. From unknownkaleidoscope:

My mom was allegedly adopted in the 70s but we found out about 5 years ago that my grandparents (who are both dead now) actually just straight up kidnapped her.