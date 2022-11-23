16 people anonymously share their family's deepest darkest secret.

If we've learned anything from dramatic CW shows, it's that every family is festering with dark secrets.
Some families hold secrets grim enough to fill a true crime docuseries. While others land in the weird or whimsical category. Wherever the needle lands, it's strange to discover just how many people we pass on the street whose family trees are shrouded in secrets.
In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people anonymously shared their family's deepest, darkest, secrets, and they run the full emotional gamut.
My cousin killed his mother with elder neglect just to inherit her money and to get rid of her as a "nuisance."
My mom was allegedly adopted in the 70s but we found out about 5 years ago that my grandparents (who are both dead now) actually just straight up kidnapped her.
Like baby snatched her at a park, and her bio parents had been looking for her since (although her bio mom died as well before she found out, which is very sad). She died never being reunited with her stolen child.