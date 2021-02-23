16 people share their most awkward 'I don't work here' stories.

If you've ever entered a Target wearing a red shirt, or perfectly blended in with the staff at any store only to find yourself counting inventory and trying to explain to a stressed manager that you don't work there, at least you might end up with a funny story...

Looking like you run the show while scanning the aisles at a store can sometimes lead to someone tapping on your shoulder and asking where the shampoo is. Sometimes it's not even worth explaining to the confused customer that you actually don't work there, and if you're familiar enough with the layout to direct them to the shampoo, there might be someone still out there who still thinks you're a member of the friendly staff at their local grocery store.

Before you spend the afternoon helping shoppers figure out how to work the self-checkout machine, though, you should probably speak up and explain you don't work there and move on with your day. Shout out to anyone who has ever worn an all-black outfit with an "on a mission" walk in a restaurant without having at least one person try to wave you down for a cocktail refill.