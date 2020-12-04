While most of us are told not to talk to strangers as children, sometimes a short moment with a person you don't know can be life-changing...Striking up a conversation with a complete stranger can sometimes be a risk as you don't want to find yourself awkwardly trapped in a dead-end chat with a seemingly crazy person. Still, we all probably have at least one memory of a short interaction with someone we've never seen again that we look back on fondly. A funny comment from someone at a store that brightened up a horrible day, a waiter in a place you've never visited again who went above and beyond on an otherwise terrible evening, or someone who made the effort to lend a hand when you needed help strictly out of kindness can definitely stand out. Even if you know at the time you'll never run into that person again, a few minutes or some quick words of wisdom can mean a whole lot in hindsight.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What random stranger that you encountered only briefly do you still think about often?" people were ready to share stories of the short moments with a stranger that they still wonder about.1. At the cemetery, a lady was visiting her husband's grave next to where I was standing at my grandmother's monument (I was reflecting on many good times we shared while she was still alive.) She apparently noticed that I looked sad and handed me some of the flowers she had brought to place on her spouse's grave. At that point we shared happy memories about our loved ones. I never saw her again, but sometimes there'd be flowers on Nana's grave when I went to visit, and I knew exactly who had kindly placed them there. - Back2Bach 2. When I was five years old there was a little old lady living in the apartment downstairs who I only saw once, while getting the mail. My mom called her a 'shut in' and she never had visitors. I also really liked 'Care Bears' which only came on early morning in Australia. So, being insane, I obviously just woke up at 6 AM every day to watch my bear show. Sometimes I played it too loud because I had recurring ear infections that year too. One morning my mom told me that our downstairs neighbour had died. I didn't really know her, so I wasn't sure how to respond. Her son had come to clean out the apartment and she had left a bunch of presents for 'the upstairs neighbour'. It was a bunch of boxed care bears - bedtime bear, funshine bear, love a lot bear, good luck bear. It wasn't until adulthood that I realized how specific the timing was for her presents. I always assumed she had died before she had the chance to give them and hadn't realized she might have known she was dying - manlikerealities 3. I went solo to a field rave/campout years ago, where at night we had a sudden freeze that dropped the temps to the 30s. The next morning I woke up tired, freezing cold, and starving as I didn't bring much food with me. I packed up my tent/belongings, wrapped myself up in a blanket, and began the trek to get back to my car and civilization. On my way, I walked past a guy with a portable grill who was making burgers for his tent-mates. I told him "Dude those smell so good" and kept heading to the parking lot to head home and hopefully find a place to grab food. A few seconds later I felt a tap on my shoulder. I turn around and there stands the guy holding out a freshly cooked burger. I dropped my bags, gave him a huge hug and thanked him, and he ran back to go finish cooking. That was the best damn burger ever. - DJRonin 4. Harry potter world, universal studios. There was an employee who just out of the blue struck up a convo with me and my siblings. Not a quick thing either, like 5 minutes at least. Deep sh*t, too, we talked about our hopes, dreams, and aspirations. It was neat. Juan, if you're out there, what's up? - soldofpol13 5. I was going for a walk downtown at midnight, quiet and empty streets. I was walking through a crosswalk and a rough pickup truck stopped. 18 - 20 year old guys in it; backwards hats, loud music. Guy in the passengers yells out "Hey buddy hope you're having a great night!" before taking off. Something about it just felt so genuine, like he really cared - sickof_Malarkey 6. 20 years ago, a random girl in the street told me that my glasses fit me very well. I still use the same frame. - chinchenping 7. A few years ago I ordered an almond cappuccino to go at a local coffee store at 6am (store opens at 5:30) and was told by the guy serving me that my number was 17 and that it would take a while longer because they just restocked on almond syrup that morning. I didn’t really care and just stood outside because it was a really nice morning. A random guy (looked to be in his 40’s) just came and stood next to me and asked “you getting an almond cappuccino?” So I reply “yeah are you?” He then laughs and says “nah I ordered a regular iced coffee but told them to take their time so I could enjoy the sunrise.” We then got onto a bunch of topics that were pretty deep. We got into the topic of life and how weird and random and amazing it is. He asked me what I plan to do in life and I tell him how I’m not sure and that I’m kinda worrying because I’m 16 and still don’t have a clue and he told me one of the best quotes I’ve ever heard. He said “well, you don’t get mad at a baby for taking slow and small steps before walking properly do ya?” Straight after he said that I heard “number 17 almond cappuccino!” from inside the coffee store so I tell him that it’s my drink and then I go to get it. I walk back outside expecting him to be there but he’s not. I look up and down the streets, nowhere to be seen. He couldn’t have gone far either, I took literally two seconds. But random guy if you’re somehow reading this I wanna thank you for that, and hope you’re doing well and that I meet you again someday. - retrobread_ 8. This one woman at a food fair last year complimented my appearance, saying I was gorgeous and looked like a ballerina. Like most people, I struggle a lot with my looks and it was just such a genuinely kind thing of her to say. I made sure to tell her how lovely she was and that she made my day. It was just a simple thing, but when I feel down I like to remember that she went out of her way to try to make a strangers day better :) - WebbedFingers 9. I was walking in downtown Toronto and a guy in full spiderman gear said "omg its Jessica Jones!" to me - roxannamir 10. One times I drove to a wedding from NY to Maine. I love Magic The Gathering so I went to a store that was there, there are no local game stores near me so it was something I really missed doing. In the morning before the wedding right when it opened I went there. Then I talked to the guy at the counter. Not to many people were there. We just talked about cards and what kind of decks we play. I told him about the wedding. And then he was just like "Well I guess I'll never see you again. Have a good life." It was just one of those interactions. - zangor 11. One time, when I was a kid, I got lost at the zoo because I thought some stranger was like my uncle. He was so confused. I immediately went to some strangers with a baby, because that's the safe way to go, and then my family found me. To this day, I still think about how much that guy looked like my uncle. - Slenveny 12. I met a beautiful Indian girl on a plane ride sometime when I was in college. She was sitting next to her husband who was sleeping and we chatted for a long time. She told me that their marriage had been arranged and how happy she was that it was to a good guy, etc. She was only like 18 or 19, and our time together was short, but she taught me a lot about a culture very foreign to my own and really opened my eyes to a whole other world I had no idea existed prior to that. I also impressed her greatly with my crossword skills, but little did she know, I'd already worked that same puzzle on the previous flight. - ccasella3 13. The day Princess Diana died I was still in University (Hull in the UK). I decided the news was too depressing so took a bus into the city to get something to eat. The only place open was McDonald's. Took the bus home and ended up sitting next to an older lady. We chatted for about an hour about the news, and then our own families. I actually ended up getting off at a later stop. So, every year when the anniversary of her death comes up I take a minute to think about that nice older lady and how two strangers connected during a national tragedy. - zerbey 14. A bus driver who let me on the bus free on valentines day when I was 15, I was carrying loads of gifts for my girlfriend and left my wallet at home the guy just said she's a lucky lady and to forget about it. - TheSlothsAreWatching 15. When I was about 3 or 4, I was at a claw machine with a bunch of stuffed animals. I must've spent a fortune of my Dad's money on trying to get a Lion there, but to no avail Then, an old woman walked up to the machine and got it first try. She saw how sad I was and handed me the lion. I cant thank them enough, it really made my day Still have that Lion to this day - SeanBlaise 16. This woman who came up to me a few years back asking for directions. I realized about 4 blocks later that I told her to take a wrong turn. I hope she made it to her destination. - heykittums