16 people share the cleverest insult they ever heard.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is the most creative insult you've been told that you couldn't even get mad at it?" people were ready to share the funniest and annoyingly clever comebacks that were once aimed at them.
"You eat like we have free health insurance." - spadeuni
“You’re as useful as the G in lasagna” - SimplyObsessed322
When my son was like 5 he was in his room yelling for his dad, who was downstairs. I was in the next room, therefore closer, and asked what he wanted. “I want dad!” “Why can’t you just ask me?” “Dad’s smarter!” - WhatsYourGameTuna
"Last time I seen a mouth like that it had a hook in it." - Thephilsopherkmh
When my son was three, I made him really angry by making him put away his toys and get ready for bed. He WANTED to cuss me, but he lacked the vocabulary, so he dug down deep into his pissed off wee soul, looked me dead in the eye and came out with “Mommy, you NOT nice! YOU A TRIANGLE!” I have no idea how triangles came to represent all that was not nice in his world. I have no idea if he meant some other word. - geekchicdemdownsouth