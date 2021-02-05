16 people who dared to tell a joke in a job interview share how it turned out.

Telling a joke during a job interview can be a risky move, but if it lands and you manage to get the person potentially hiring you to burst into laughter, you could score yourself some serious points...

While most people aren't expecting their job applicants to prepare a five minute standup monologue, showing a hiring manager that you have a sense of humor can put your resume toward the top of the pile. Depending on the work environment, a funny person who seemingly doesn't take themselves too seriously can be a more valuable addition to the team than the person who rattles off a textbook perfect answer to every interview question. Of course, it's always best to avoid any joke that's potentially offensive, insensitive, or directly mocking the job or the company, but something to lighten the mood and the standard interview tension could change your professional fate.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Have you ever told a joke at a job interview, how did it go down?" people were ready to share their funniest successes (or failures) when trying to get an interview to laugh.