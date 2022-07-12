16 people who grew up 'filthy rich' share their most embarrassing reality slap.

Checking your privilege can be awkward when you didn't know that most people have to share a plane (and even a row of seats) with complete strangers whenever they travel...

There are families who don't have private chefs? Some people don't have private movie theaters in their houses? So, when a Reddit user asked people who grew up "filthy rich," "what did you think was normal until your learned otherwise?" people who spent their childhood in the 1% were ready to share their funniest reality slap.

I thought everyone got to eat dinner quite often with the president. I always thought the president has dinner at random houses until I learned otherwise when I finally joined regular school (I was homeschooled until I was age 9) and no kid believed my "dinner story "- grammarglamor

