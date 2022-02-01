16 people who grew up in cities share 'street smart' tips that tourists should know.

Growing up in a big city means a lot of routines, traditions, sights and sounds might seem normal to you, but truly insane to anyone from a small town...

How is possible to ignore the naked man playing a harmonica and screaming poetry on public transportation? Is it true you can live your entire life without ever owning a car or knowing how to drive? How do you carry groceries home if the store is 10 blocks away?

While tourism can be a massive boost to a city's economy, residents tend to get irritated with the throngs of clueless groups of people blocking the entrance to the subway car. Cities are efficient, fast, chaotic machines and if you don't know what you want when it's your turn to order at the coffee shop then you must step out of the line.

So, when a Reddit user asked people who were born and raised in big cities, "What’s something every country kid should know?" people were ready to share the city hacks they've accumulated over years of dodging cars, sidewalk traffic, scams, and smells.