16 people who grew up in wealthy families share the moment they realized they're rich.

Most of us knew that one kid in school who always had the newest toy or fanciest clothes, only to go to their birthday party and realize they lived in a house 100 times the size of yours with a pony farm, trampoline, tennis court and waterslide pool....

Sitting around the first grade lunch table and realizing that the tooth fairy brought you a $1 bill but somehow Melissa got $50 and a brand new doll will either make you question if your tooth wasn't valuable enough, or if Melissa's parents are the royal family who employs that magical winged tooth sprite. Depending on your family's financial situation, children learn about money and it's role in society in different phases.

While most parents with extreme wealth try their best to keep their kids relatively grounded, something hilariously tone-deaf usually slips through the cracks. It can be hard to keep your mouth shut as a teenager when your friend in high school is bragging about their custom-made prom dress stitched by their aunt's personal stylist while you dug yours out from the thrift store. Shout out to the 8-year-old I babysat who didn't know that everyone in the world didn't have a beach house and a "ski lodge."