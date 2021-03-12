16 people mark one official year of the pandemic by sharing one good memory.

While the global pandemic has been a universally difficult time, finding the silver linings in spending a year in quarantine has been a helpful coping mechanism for many people...

Learning new skills or hobbies, DIY renovating your home, spending more time with family, or completely uprooting your life and shifting career goals have been positive outcomes of lockdown for some. Wearing a mask everywhere, social distancing in the grocery store line, virtual birthday parties and Zoom happy hours seem like second nature now and it's hard to believe we could ever be standing in a crowded concert full of unmasked spit-singing people again. As the world gradually gets back to "normal," and more and more people get vaccinated, looking back on the year we all spent wondering why some people can't grasp the concept of putting their mask over their nose will feel surreal. It might be March again, but the sourdough, "Tiger King" and toilet paper era of the pandemic feels like a decade ago.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Marking the 1 year anniversary of the WHO declaring a pandemic, what’s a good memory that has happened for you over this crazy 365 days?" people were eager to share the positive things that came from spending a year in and out of lockdown.