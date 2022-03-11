16 people share the most unexplainably creepy thing they've seen happen in broad daylight.

Lurching awake at 3 AM in a cold sweat with the memory of the man you swore you saw casually walking through your grandma's kitchen holding a candle when you were a kid can be enough to make anyone second guess the existence of ghosts...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the creepiest/most unexplained thing you’ve seen in broad daylight?" people were ready to share the confusing, terrifying and deeply perplexing things they've witnessed on an otherwise ordinary day that make them question everything.

1.

Weird intersection near my house that about 3 months ago started to be torn down for being too dangerous, replaced by a roundabout. Funny thing is, it was a normal intersection 4 directions, 2 lanes in 2 lanes out with dedicated left turn lanes. Except, just about every week, SOMEONE crashed there.