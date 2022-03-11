16 people share the most unexplainably creepy thing they've seen happen in broad daylight.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the creepiest/most unexplained thing you’ve seen in broad daylight?" people were ready to share the confusing, terrifying and deeply perplexing things they've witnessed on an otherwise ordinary day that make them question everything.
Weird intersection near my house that about 3 months ago started to be torn down for being too dangerous, replaced by a roundabout. Funny thing is, it was a normal intersection 4 directions, 2 lanes in 2 lanes out with dedicated left turn lanes. Except, just about every week, SOMEONE crashed there.
Every month we'd hear of a near fatality or worse. Police couldn't figure it out so they started to petition for them to change it, they changed the light pattern and reduced speeds, which brought total crashes down but here's the f*cked thing serious injuries tripled! it got so bad they posted cops permanently to Monitor the intersection, and what they noticed was, If they watched the intersection, non stop, nothing would happen but the INSTANT you'd take you eyes off it someone would speed through a red light or make a left turn on red.