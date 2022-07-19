16 people reveal a secret that they could never tell their partners.

There are some things that your partner just doesn't need to know and one of them is that you've heard that story about the one-eyed teddy bear 500,000 times. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's a secret you'll never tell your partner, but are willing to tell strangers?" people were ready to reveal a spicy, dark, or hilarious secret they've been keeping from everyone except strangers of the internet.
I never paid for her engagement ring. I went to a custom jeweler to have her ring made. It’s a beautiful piece, and she loves it dearly, and it certainly wasn’t cheap - appraised and insured for around $10k. The jeweler was dealing with a lot of family issues at the time, and was incredibly disorganized. I went to pick up the ring and brought my checkbook to pay for it, and when she handed me the ring I took it out and asked her who to make the check out to. She said “oh no don’t worry about it right now, just send me a check in the mail!”