16 people share their biggest pet peeve with their partner’s family.

Even though it might be incredibly easy to fall in love with someone, loving their family can be a different journey...

While most people have heard the infamous stories of nasty and passive aggressive in-laws, sometimes your partner's family is perfectly lovely with just one bizarre, seemingly insane quirk. What might seem normal to your family because you grew up with them might be incredibly weird to someone else. Shout out to the day I learned that not everyone's family calls the TV remote control "the box" or regularly leaves a "sacrificial cup of tea" in the microwave because they forgot they tried to reheat it.

Usually the mild pet peeves you have with your partner's family habits are tolerable and you can laugh it off, but if they gnaw at your soul every Christmas until you can't take another day of their group bathroom visits, it's time for a break. So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is the most infuriating 'well, this is how my family does it' thing that your partner does?" people were ready to share the pet peeves they have with their partner's family's habits and traditions.