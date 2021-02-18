16 people share the boldest attempts at flirting they've ever witnessed.

While a good first move can kickstart a fun and flirty conversation with a stranger, sometimes a cheesy pick-up line can fully backfire into a melted vodka soda all over your face and a disappointed bouncer showing you the door...

If someone isn't into you, it's important to respect their signals and not keep hounding them at a bar with your, "Excuse me, did you fall from heaven?" banter. Still, if the chemistry between two people is flowing, there's probably not a bad pun in the world that can put out the sparks. A line that wouldn't work at all on someone who doesn't find you attractive might be incredibly funny or charming to someone else. Taking risks and putting yourself out there are admirable traits, but we've all probably witnessed at least one attempt at romance that was so outrageously brave you don't know whether to be concerned or impressed.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the ballsiest pickup line/move you've witnessed?" people were eager to share the bravest attempts at flirting they've ever seen.