16 people share common things in America that are rare other places.

When we think about cultural differences, we often think of language barriers, traditional clothing, and different histories.
But some of the most fascinating cultural differences are embedded in the details of everyday life. Small accessories that are used in some countries but not others, slang-filled turns of phrases, and even decorating styles.
It's fascinating what comes up.
Opinion signs outside their houses. Like "in this house we support...". I find it weird and unusual.
Bumper stickers.
This used to be much more prevalent in the US but food coloring. When I moved from Japan to the US, I was surprised at how colorful their foods were.
These days Americans are now more keen to organic natural stuff so I see it less but it took me a while to realize that blue raspberry is not a real thing.