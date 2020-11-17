Sometimes the strictest, scariest teachers end up surprising everyone and being the funniest and most memorable...We all have at least one teacher who stands out from all the other monotonous memories of the routines of grade school for their entertaining stories or creative spin on the standard curriculum. Teachers who stray from the path and find unique and interesting ways to educate whether that's through funny songs, corny jokes, or catchy mnemonic devices definitely stand out. Regardless of what makes a teacher your favorite, all teachers put their students first and are often criminally underpaid for the work they give to future generations.The teacher who let everyone play 7-Up for the last five minutes of every class? The high school creative writing teacher who once noticed every senior was clinically exhausted and gave a class of young adults a group nap time? The seemingly grumpy Spanish teacher who was such an effective language coach that you still are semi-fluent a decade after the fact? Teachers can get a bad reputation from students as they are responsible for assigning homework and potentially ruining a fun weekend, but the coolest ones can definitely make an impression.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most interesting, funny, cool, or all around memorable thing a teacher ever did during a class?" people were ready to share memories of their favorite teachers.1. My senior English teacher in high school had a great way for us to "learn" about the cultures of the characters of Beowulf. One day we walked into class to see a diagram of the desks in the class room drawn on the board. The teacher had divided them up into "countries" separated by boarders, forests, one country (mine unfortunately) was an island. Each country had 2-3 desks in it, and thus 2-3 students. Now, when we were seated the teacher explained the rules to us, you can cross a border during one move, but not attack. If you are attacked and you do not have enough troops to defend, you are conquered and now belong to your conquerors. You can sail across an ocean for 2 moves, etc.... and thus the scheming started. For the next few weeks we would conquer or classmates countries, defend our borders, sail oceans, and wage vast wars across the face of the world of Beowulf. - Fhade 2. Every Halloween my high school English teacher would turn out the lights and read Edgar Allan Poe by candlelight. - ohmeredith 3. One teacher, in an attempt to be memorable while we were watching The Dead Poets Society, asked us to stand on our desks. One kid fell off. - invigilatora 4. High School teacher was giving a passionate speech about world history while writing on the chalkboard. A moth was fluttering around the fluorescent lights directly above the chalkboard and bounced off his face. He reaches up like a damn ninja, catches the moth mid-air and EATS IT without even a pause. Goes right back to lesson without missing a beat and the half of the class that saw it happen was completely speechless. - Jmersh 5. Science teacher cuts a chunk of sodium like butter. Entire desk catches on fire. Evacuation. - alahos 6. My seventh and eighth grade English and Social Studies teacher took away our desks one day and replaced them with beanbags and we used the beanbags for the next month until the school holidays when they were taken away. :( But she also brought in a kettle, biscuits, cakes, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and brownies for us to eat and drink during class. The best thing is that I actually learnt a lot in her class. She's now my favorite teacher I've ever had. - [deleted] 7. In 4th grade our teacher was giving us a slideshow of her trip to Hawaii and neglected to review the slides first. Cue up the slide with a whole chorus line of beautiful Hawaiian girls and their wonderful naked breasts, oops. - johnriven 8. My calculus professor could draw a full, perfect circle effortlessly. He would just walk up, put his chalk on the board, and whoosh a perfect circle appeared in seconds. Never ceased to amaze me - hailzoidberg 10. Instead of class, my grade 11 physics teacher got us a field trip to Canada's Wonderland, legit for it dealing with physics, he had to give us a sheet to do during the day but said we wouldn't be deducted marks if the sheet got 'lost', best teacher and class ever! - Darth_Brannigan 11. my high school physics teacher did this thing where he'd fill a bucket up with water, tie a string to the handle and swing it around to demonstrate centripetal force - brrrrrrat 12. The chem teacher came to class as a "substitute" teacher named Jumpin' Jack Flask. Jack's specialty was exothermic reactions, so he spent the class doing demonstrations with all sorts of fire and explosions, including a tale of Goldilocks and the three gummi bears that ended with sparks shooting out of a test tube. He stayed in character the entire day. Quite fun. - Batty-koda 13. In Year 8 for the first class of Sex Ed my teacher opened by repeating: "penis penis penis" at length for about 5 minutes, throwing a few "vagina"'s in there for good measure. When we had all stopped laughing, he then said "RIGHT! Now that's out of the way, we can talk about sex". - Dr_Kinky 14. My 11th grade History teacher told us with real sincerity, that even though he and his wife never had biological children, that his students were all his children. - stunt_butt 15. College sociology class called, "Social Change". One day the professor prefaced a video by saying "I'm not sure if the dean would approve of my giving this lecture live". Then came a class length video of him smoking pot, playing guitar, and rambling about Bob Marley. - curiouspursuit 16. High school science teacher taught us how to make Thermite. Melted a hole in the parking lot. - Sandcrabsailor