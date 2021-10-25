16 people share the craziest thing they did as a patient in a hospital.

Before everyone recorded their loved ones for TikTok spewing off absolute nonsense while the anethesia wears off after getting their wisdom teeth removed, we had to rely on only the memories of whoever picked us up...

It's not always the most comforting feeling to wake up with your mouth full of cotton or a rod in your limb only to discover that you proposed to the doctor, told the nurse you're having an affair with your co-worker, or sang all six minutes of Bohemian Rhapsody while trying to harmonize with yourself. Even if you're an otherwise shy and guarded person, a little laughing gas or the remaining general anesthesia can release a whole new personality. Sometimes all it takes is some monitored mind-altering substances to release your inner pop music sensation about to hit the arena stage.

Hospitals aren't usually very fun places to be, but if you must endure a visit or a surgery, having friends or family to bring you flowers, your favorite snacks, movies, and a brutal roasting session on all the things you said can certainly help. So, when a Reddit user asked," What’s the wildest thing you’ve done while a patient in the hospital?" people were ready to share the hilarious and bizarre things they said and did post-surgery.