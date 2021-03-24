16 people share the dumbest lie they actually fell for.

Now that we have access to all of humanity's knowledge in the palm of our hands, researching whether or not a rumor or myth is real is a whole lot easier than blindly trusting the kid at recess who says his mom told him that a watermelon will grow in your stomach if you swallow a seed. Still, even if a suspicious rumor can be easily proven wrong with a little research, there are unfortunately too many examples of people accepting whatever they read or hear.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest lie that was actually believed?" people were ready to share the hilariously stupid lies they either trusted themselves, or saw other people fall for.
My grandfather told me he got his gold tooth from not putting his tongue in the area he lost his baby tooth from. I'd try to get a gold tooth every time but I'd always cave at like a day or two . - Inhoc1989