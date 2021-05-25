16 people share the dumbest rules that their school or work actually enforced.

Some rules are strictly enforced in a school or work setting because of a former incident involving safety, but sometimes a rule is so blatantly pointless that it fills everyone forced to follow it with extreme, unbridled rage...

Shout out to the staff of my middle school who strongly enforced a rule for the cafeteria that meant every student had to raise their hand before walking to the trash or that there had to be complete silence for the last four minutes of lunch for no reason at all, but some rules are just objectively ridiculous. Dress codes that change depending on the wearer's body type, trying to understand the parking hours on city signs, or the entire process of getting off a plane--rules can often be a confusing nightmare of "why" and "how." The sign at your local grocery store that says "no swimming in the lobster tank," or the "no rollerskating through the airport" warning can make you wonder what went down before you walked in. Do you dare attempt to do something so rare but potentially dangerous that you create a new confusing rule or do you just blindly follow the "no hats" sign?