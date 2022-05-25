16 people share the final straw that made them immediately break up with someone.

You might have to "kiss a lot of frogs," but do you also have to put up with your date having a toddler-style meltdown at a restaurant over a pickle? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your “OH HELL NAH” moment in a relationship that made you leave?" people were ready to reveal the final red flag that made them bail for good on an absolutely cursed romantic connection.
A few years ago, in the beginning of one of the worst winters I’ve seen, my gf wasn’t feeling well so I got some flowers and soup and walked them to her place as a surprise. right when I got there she was walking out, dressed extra extra nice, said she had to get her stepdad milk and didn’t have enough time to give me a ride home (it was like 3 blocks away). Her stepdad was lactose intolerant - sagerideout