16 people share funny stories of men and women not understanding each other's bodies.

Unless you thoroughly paid attention during Sex Ed or sophomore biology, most of us outside of the medical field are baffled by some features of the opposite sex well into adulthood...

You'd assume that someone who has lived on the planet long enough to raise children or have access to all of humanity's knowledge at their fingertips with one Google would know that women don't "push out" their periods or men can't choose whether or not they conceive a boy or girl, but here we are.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the best example of a man or woman not understanding the opposite gender's body?" people were ready to share the cringiest anatomical discoveries they've witnessed.