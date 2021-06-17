16 people share their go-to comebacks when someone insults them.

While it's usually best to attempt to be the bigger person and not take the bait when a bully or angry stranger wants to insult you, sometimes it's hard to resist the temptation of the perfect, cleverly crafted comeback...

Confrontation and conflict can be awkward if both parties aren't willing to be mature and respectful. Putting someone down or lashing out in a rage can bring you momentary relief, but unfortunately the "two wrongs don't make a right," motto is often true. Making someone else feel terrible about themselves won't erase what they said to hurt you, but when you run out of expert de-escalation tactics, a low blow might be in order.

Hitting someone back with a taste of their own medicine can be a delicate balance of timing and execution, and for most of us the perfect words don't arrive until six hours after the battle when we're already home and the car that cut us off in the parking lot is long gone. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is your go-to comeback when insulted?" people were quick to share their favorite, default clapbacks to use when someone is hell-bent on hurting them. Not today, trendy vintage thrift store employees who can take down my entire fashion sense with one glare...