16 people share hilarious moments when they met a celebrity but didn't realize it.

Seeing celebrities in real life is always a bit of a trip. Sometimes you wonder if you know them from your personal life, sometimes you just assume it's someone who looks like them, and sometimes you don't recognize them at all and strike up a perfectly normal conversation until you turn around and all your friends are making fun of you. Shout out to the time I carded the Jonas Brothers while bartending...

Anyone who has worked in the service industry in a major city has most likely dealt with celebrities. Sometimes they're very gracious and kind, other times they act like they own the Earth and treat everyone like festering, fiery trash. Thanks to the magic of the internet, it's harder for celebs these days to get away with treating their fans badly as one bad tip at a restaurant can go viral in an hour.