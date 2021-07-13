16 people share the ‘kind’ gestures that they think are actually rude.

Giving unsolicited advice, telling a waitress to smile more, offering help to someone who clearly doesn't need it--sometimes even if you think you're attempting to cheer someone up, you're just the person they'll be complaining about later in the group chat.

Navigating the world of manners, societal expectations and small talk can be a lot more complicated than figuring out which fork is the salad fork or the perfect joke to tell an interviewer. While you might love to have strangers comment on your appearance, that doesn't mean the barista is going to happily embrace your four minute monologue about how she could help dull the dark circles under her eyes when she gave no indication that she thought she had compexion problem.

So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is considered to be kind but it’s actually rude?" people were ready to share the common "nice" gestures that can be quite offensive.

1.