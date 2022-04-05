16 people share lies their kids kept that shocked them when they grew up and came clean.

Telling your parents a little white lie to avoid getting grounded into oblivion can be stressful as a kid, but hilarious at Thanksgiving dinner twenty years in the future...

So, when a Reddit user asked parents, "what are some of the lies/secrets that your kids came clean to you after they became adults that surprised you?" people were ready to share the things their adult children revealed that shocked and delighted them.

That my son broke his cello swinging it at another kid and it did not mysteriously get broken when it fell off the band stage. - bilvester

My brothers had a king snake that escaped. My mom thought they had let it go for 30 years before she discovered it had escaped in the house. We had moved out of that house when I was still a child. Will never forget the look on my mom’s face. - WorldWeary1771

