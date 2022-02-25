16 people share the moment in an interview when they realized they didn't want the job.

Job interviews, especially if there are multiple rounds, can be tedious sweaty-palmed nightmares of "what are your biggest weaknesses" and "where do you see yourself in five years?"

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What happened during an interview that immediately made you realize you wouldn’t take the job no matter how much they offered you?" people with horror stories from the job search were ready to share.

1.

I was told the person I would be supporting as an Executive Assistant was on his third wife, he has 6 kids and that I should include the wife in certain decisions so that she doesn't feel insecure (being the 3rd wife and all). Ain't nobody got time for 3rd wife insecurity drama - SS0J16

2.

I'm a senior level programmer and the company was only offering two weeks vacation, non-negotiable. Lol....hell no. -BamaBachFan

3.