Someecards Logo
Someecards The Game!
ADVERTISING
16 people share the moment they realized they were doing something illegal.

16 people share the moment they realized they were doing something illegal.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 28, 2022 | 4:11 PM
ADVERTISING

There are plenty of outdated or bizarre laws that we all shamelessly ignore, but finding yourself in a situation you know is illegal can be both terrifying and hilarious. No, you won't get arrested for ripping the tag off the pillow...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the 'wait, that's illegal' moment in your life?" people were ready to reveal the story of when they unknowingly stumbled into breaking the law.

1.

I was snorkeling in Hawaii and a sea turtle swam up from underneath me like flat against my stomach. It was very cool, but I panicked because of you touch them there is a huge fine. I kept trying to push it away from me but it kept bumping into me, I was like 10, I was convinced I was going to jail. - Emperor33

2.

My manager signed off on a bunch of made in China security access controls and optical sensors for a Made In America construction contract. At an airforce base. - RedCascadian

3.

Yesterday actually. My little brother was out in the woods and found a mobile meth lab tied up in a tree (basically a bunch of supplies to cook/smoke meth all shoved in a bucket) and for some reason he brought it back to the house. I called the sheriff's department to come pick it up because wtf am I supposed to do with that, right?

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content