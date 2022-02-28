16 people share the moment they realized they were doing something illegal.

There are plenty of outdated or bizarre laws that we all shamelessly ignore, but finding yourself in a situation you know is illegal can be both terrifying and hilarious. No, you won't get arrested for ripping the tag off the pillow...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the 'wait, that's illegal' moment in your life?" people were ready to reveal the story of when they unknowingly stumbled into breaking the law.

1.

I was snorkeling in Hawaii and a sea turtle swam up from underneath me like flat against my stomach. It was very cool, but I panicked because of you touch them there is a huge fine. I kept trying to push it away from me but it kept bumping into me, I was like 10, I was convinced I was going to jail. - Emperor33

2.

My manager signed off on a bunch of made in China security access controls and optical sensors for a Made In America construction contract. At an airforce base. - RedCascadian

3.