16 people share the most elaborate scam they ever fell for.

Falling for a scam can not only be financially devastating, but also embarrassing.

Losing money to a trap that seems obvious in hindsight can always be a major blow to both your bank account and your ego, but at least you're armed with tools to prevent future scammers. Warning friends and relatives about the way you fell for a seemingly trustworthy charity that turned out to be three teenagers in a trench coat or the classic "oops I wrote a check for too much" move can be effective.

Don't click on anything that promises you an all-expenses paid vacation simply for existing and never answer robo-calls that ask you for your credit card information. The internet can be a magical land of Instagram memes and beach influencers, but it can also be a scam-filled nightmare of dodging shady hackers and your ex's wedding pics.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most elaborate scam you fell for?" people were ready to share impressively evil but creative scams that their wallets unfortunately stumbled upon.