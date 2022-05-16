16 people share the most entitled wedding behavior they've ever witnessed.

If a beautiful wedding happens on a romantic beach, but there is no one there to spark a tiny bit of drama about centerpieces, floral arrangements, or the hemline on the bridesmaids dresses...is the couple even technically married?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the greediest wedding demand you've encountered?" people were ready to share horror stories of hilariously entitled brides, grooms, bridesmaids, or guests.

1.

My cousin's wedding. They sent a save the date before the invites. As the date got closer, I messaged her to see when invites were coming so I could RSVP. I was worried mine got lost in the mail. I was informed that they decided to just have a small Vegas wedding, with only 10 people invited because of money problems.