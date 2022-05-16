16 people share the most entitled wedding behavior they've ever witnessed.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the greediest wedding demand you've encountered?" people were ready to share horror stories of hilariously entitled brides, grooms, bridesmaids, or guests.
My cousin's wedding. They sent a save the date before the invites. As the date got closer, I messaged her to see when invites were coming so I could RSVP. I was worried mine got lost in the mail. I was informed that they decided to just have a small Vegas wedding, with only 10 people invited because of money problems.
No judgement here. Until the following week, when they sent everyone that was NOT invited a notice that they were going to Vegas, with a request for gifts, and only gifts that were on the registry.