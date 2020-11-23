Teachers work incredibly hard to keep students safe, engaged in the curriculum and entertained by the lessons, all while usually being criminally underpaid...While most of us have at least one teacher who we look back on with fond memories, teachers are often undervalued for the service they provide future generations. Still, not every day in class is a beautiful moment of students connecting ideas and creative theories, forming their own opinions about the world, or having an educational breakthrough of some kind. Sometimes teachers not only have to teach, but depending on the age of their students they also have to be babysitters, doctors, security guards, or motivational speakers.Unless you can confidently say that you were consistently a straight-A, forever rule-abiding student in grade school, most of us had at least one mishap with the law of the school. A trip to the princpal's office or a detention could be pretty anxiety inducing, but if the "crime" was worth it and the punishment was laughably ridiculous, at least it's a good story later in life. Sorry for comparing the principal's shiny head to a prom disco ball at the sophomore year teachers roast battle, Mr. Shaw...So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What was the most ridiculous thing you got in trouble for at school?" people were ready to share the wildest things they were punished for in class.1. Algebra teacher yelled at me for asking for help. He told me "Don't ask me. Ask your partner first". Then i turned around and asked my "partner" for help. He then yelled me at again "Don't ask her. If you need help ask me". - HighlyOffensive10 2. Reading a book. Apparently the head of History found me sitting on a bench reading across from her office window "intimidating". -klc81 3. In 3rd grade I got 10% taken off one of my tests for spelling my name wrong. When I went to go tell the teacher I knew how to spell my name she sent me to the principal for “smarting off”... yeah I know how to spell my own name. - DeTalores 4. It was pj day, we were washing our hands for lunch. I accidentally got a little water on another kid's sleeve, teacher FLIPS out how I ruined the kid's "expensive" pajamas (the kid didn't even care!) - Adventurous_Yak_9234 5. Washing my hands wrong. My kindergarten teacher didn't like that I flicked excess water off my hands before reaching for the soap. She kept me there for a while until she finally gave up on me. - yes_im_human1 6. I doodled on my jeans in 10th grade and the assistant principal literally pulled me out of class and called my aunt to come get me. When she got there, he just started going off and pointing to me with “Look at what she did!”. My aunt just rolled her eyes and said “She’s 15, I don’t know what you expected.”. - RoboNikki 7. I saw a dustdevil for the first time and said "what the". I got in trouble for it. The teachers said "You could've said a bad word!!" BUT I DIDN'T, GET OVER IT. - Soviet_Union1234 8. Needing to use the restroom. Some teachers are straight crazy. - ProfessorPickleRicky 9. For rolling my eyes. Teacher shouted at me in front of the whole class. I didn’t roll my eyes. - sadgirlmadgirlcity 10. I once got in trouble for scratching my ear in second grade. She thought I was plugging my ear while she was talking. Even when I calmly explained to her that I wasn’t. - PorygonIsCool 11. Saying "hi" to the vice-principal. - OrangeMirrorJuice 12. Yawning too much. - SykoSarah 13. One time I was talking about how I went hunting with my dad over the weekend and the school made me talk to a counselor about it - memepai605 14. I got detention for holding hands with my boyfriend in the hallway. I was 13 man. - taintblister 15. I got called down to the deans office cause a girl was really into me and I wasn’t about it so he called me down to tell me not to make it weird for her - TheRealBig_9 16. A student teacher told me and two other students to put our desks in a circle. I said three desks make a triangle, not a circle. She kicked me out of the class for the day. - maggotbrownie