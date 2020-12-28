16 people share the most wholesome secret they're currently keeping.

Secrets are often dark and salacious stories about people, or key facets of their identity they'd rather keep concealed from the greater public. Which is to say, the word "wholesome" isn't a descriptor regularly connected to secrets, but that doesn't mean there aren't any wholesome secrets floating about.

In a surprising and refreshing Reddit thread, people shared their most wholesome secrets, and it will give you a restored faith in humanity.

1. From RedheadBanshee:

I secretly drop pennies. For many years, my Uncle used to bend down and pick up every penny he came across, which was maddening to my Aunt who was worried the neighbors would see him and assume they were poor, needing every penny the could find. They used to tease each other about it.