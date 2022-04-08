16 people share nightmare stories from the worst job they ever had.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What made your worst job ever your worst job ever?" people were ready to share horror stories from the most grueling, disgusting, or toxic workplaces they ever had to endure.
I took the job because they were understaffed and needed more people. Well...They were understaffed and needed more people. - TwinFyre
Power-tripping, micromanaging, unsupportive boss. Everything I did was wrong according to her, but she had to keep me on because there was nobody else who could do the job. - ellieellieoxenfree
McDonald's. They wouldn't really train you properly, but they would get mad at you for not knowing how to do things. One of the managers was also the type who would yell at crew members. She was rude to both crew members and customers. - Sniperporo
2 1/2 hour commute. So 5 hours commuting each day. And it was so fast-paced that we never had a minute to rest. And we would get yelled at if we needed to go to the bathroom. - HermoingoBoingo