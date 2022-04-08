16 people share nightmare stories from the worst job they ever had.

In theory we're all supposed to work to live and not the other way around, but a truly soul-draining, mind-numbing, dead end grind of chaos can be enough to make anyone question everything about why we ever invented money as a species...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What made your worst job ever your worst job ever?" people were ready to share horror stories from the most grueling, disgusting, or toxic workplaces they ever had to endure.

I took the job because they were understaffed and needed more people. Well...They were understaffed and needed more people. - TwinFyre

Power-tripping, micromanaging, unsupportive boss. Everything I did was wrong according to her, but she had to keep me on because there was nobody else who could do the job. - ellieellieoxenfree

McDonald's. They wouldn't really train you properly, but they would get mad at you for not knowing how to do things. One of the managers was also the type who would yell at crew members. She was rude to both crew members and customers. - Sniperporo

