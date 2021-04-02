16 people share their 'one-in-a-million' story that nobody ever believes.

Even when the odds are low and you assume that it would never happen to you, there's always a chance you will actually win the jackpot in a slot machine or find three four-leaf clovers in a row on the soccer field. Bill Murray might actually shake your shoulders and say "nobody will believe you" on a plane, but even if you do have an amazing story of bizarre fortune, it can be hard to convince your friends and family of your tale if they weren't witnesses.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What one-in-a-million thing happened to you that nobody would believe?" people were ready to share their stories of shocking and rare coincidences.
One time during a storm at night when I was three or so a window popped out of the frame and crashed on me and I wasn't injured. Glass was all around me and I was in the middle. My parents still talk about this happening because they have no idea how I was completely alright - foullittletemptress