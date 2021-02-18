16 people share what happened when they ran into their childhood bully years later.

Bullying is a complex and often tragic problem in schools and even workplaces, but getting a bit of petty revenge can sometimes help heal old wounds...

Karma works in mysterious ways, and if someone tortured you relentlessly in school it's usually healthier to attempt to forgive them (at least in your head) and move on. Holding onto anger can only burden your own growth, but there are some events or bullying behaviors that simply cannot be forgotten or forgiven. Of course, most victims of bullying hope to be the bigger person and not stoop to their former bully's level, but running into the person who made your life miserable in childhood years later to witness karma working its magic firsthand can be a validating, cathartic release. Even if the encounter is a relatively anticlimactic small talk exchange with no victorious punches thrown, closing the chapter officially can be helpful.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Have you ever encountered a bully years later? How did it go?" people who ran into their grade school enemies in adulthood were ready to share.