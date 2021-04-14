16 people share a rule that was implemented because of something they did.

Signs that say "no rollerblading through the produce aisle" or "no clothes, no service," make you wonder what went down with naked customers rollerblading into a crate of bananas for such a specific policy to be put into place...

While there are always standard and universally understood rules or codes of conduct for public spaces, nothing can be more frustrating than a completely illogical or ridiculous rule. Sometimes, though, all it takes it for one daring or clever person to cheat the system and find a creative way to dodge a frustrating work or school policy for a rule to be permanently in place. Shout out to my high school for forcing us to raise our hands to be granted permission to get up from the lunch table to throw out our trash? We might never know what went down at those cafeteria trash cans, but it distrubed the staff for years.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What rule at your school or work was implemented because of something you did?" people were ready to share the rules that were put in place because they found a creative loophole in the system.