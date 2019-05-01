16 people share scarring things they were never supposed to see. Parents can 69 too.

Sometimes we're just in the absolute wrong place at the wrong time.
Whether it's that time you saw your parents getting it on in costumes in the back of the family minivan or that time you saw your very conservative boss' nude photos, we've all seen some things we wish we could burn out of our memories "Eternal Sunshine" style.
So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What was something you saw you were definitely not supposed to see?" the internet was fully prepared to deliver. Read at your own risk, everyone. Some of these are bound to haunt your dreams.
1. Oh my god, "higgs8."
Years ago a colleague had an old smartphone that he brought in to give to another coworker as theirs broke. The phone was sitting on the new owners desk but she hadn't yet tried it out, as it was still charging after months of not being used. We were talking about how cool it was with the coworker (smartphones were not widespread yet), and I picked it up to see how it felt in my hand. I pressed a button and the first thing that I saw was a Google search for "lump on anus". I quickly put the phone back down.
This must have been the last thing he searched for when he last used it a long time ago, and forgot about it...
2. A SUITCASE? "ctd994."
I found a suitcase full of dildos under my moms bed when I was 8.
3. What in the world, "fap_nap_fap."
Back when I was a teenager, we hosted a New Zealander at our house for a couple weeks. Guy gets to our place after the flight, and about 10 minutes later I’m walking around my house to see where he’s at. The door to his room is partially open, and the dude is laying face down on the bed and HUMPING THE EVERLOVING FUCK out of a pillow. I backed away slowly like Homer when he saw Apu cheating on his wife.
I felt bad for the pillow.
4. Damn, "alyx1258."
When I was 11 i walked into my mum's bedroom and saw my mum and her husband doing a 69.
We never spoke about it.
Years later when I was 24 she walked into my bedroom and saw my bf naked with a boner.
We never spoke about that either.
5. This is poetry, "TheLaudMoac."
Borrowed my Dad's camera, found out he was gay.
6. Yikes, "PlasticEnthusiasm."
Happened when I was 7. I found the Tom and Jerry DVD I had lost, in the back of a drawer. In celebration, I decided to watch it again. By the time my mother walked into the living room and saw me watching a threesome, I was already scarred for life. She took away the entire DVD collection.
7. Oh, no "___Z___."
my camp counselor’s penis
lock the bathroom door buddy
8. This is adorable, "AwkwardBreak."
A bit boring, but I found an engagement ring in a closet six months before my boyfriend popped the question. In those six months I kept going back to the closet to put the ring on my finger and admire it.
9. Woah, "Nozzles1234."
The code to open all the doors in my primary school at the time. A lot of power to open any locked door for an 8 year old.
10. Dear lord, "ProSwegSnipar."
I saw my mom giving my dad a blowjob but it was on a video on his phone
11. Moms need nudes too, "ClutchKickAutos55."
My mom gave me an old laptop of hers when I was about 13 and I was scrolling through random pics she had left on it of my little brothers football games and then boom, nudes of my mother.
12. OH NO, "Lzrdiz."
I came home from working my second job to my now ex wife having sex with some guy in our house.
13. Aw, man "sugaryheaven."
A woman using a sink as a bidet.
14. This is definitely scarring, "MorontheMoron."
As a kid I saw the scene from Poltergeist where the clown pulls the kid under the bed. My entire bedroom was filled with clown pictures and toys.
I was upset.
15. This is a real bummer, "CMDRTheDarkLord."
Hard drive failed on my dad's computer.
The data recovery software did a pretty good job really, but I could have done without it recovering nude & lingerie shots of the various women he's been banging behind my mother's back over the years.
16. Absolutely not, "Jakesmith18."
My brother and his step mom(my biological mom) fucking
17. You're lucky, "alittlewish."
My brother accidentally once sent me a dick pic that was, I assume, supposed to go to one of his girlfriends.
We've never spoken about it, and I'm fortunate enough to have aphantasia so I can't form mental images. The 0.3 seconds it took for me to delete it off my phone also deleted it from my brain.