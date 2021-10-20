16 people share the simple life hacks that can make you more attractive.

While it's never ok to judge someone's character by their appearance, if you're looking for ways to revamp your look it doesn't always require invasive surgery or millions of dollars.

Sometimes the key to looking and feeling more attractive is as simple as sitting up straight instead of slouching into a puddle every time you sit in a chair. Confidence, kindness, active listening skills, positivity--being beautiful doesn't always come in a luxury tube of mascara or a sneaker box. Everyone is attracted to different qualifities or characteristics in a potential partner and it's futile race to try to please everyone.

Still, taking care of your skin, hydrating, eating those greens before they rot into a bouquet of moldy goo in your fridge can boost more than just your looks. Actively changing your lifestyle or habits can help with many aspects of your life outside of just being the belle of the bar. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are the simplest things to do that make you look attractive?" people were ready to reveal the easy life hacks that upgrade your appearance.