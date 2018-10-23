16 people share the most single things they've done. Even strip clubs have coupons.

Being single is a blessing in many ways. You have complete freedom over your time and lifestyle and don't have to worry about compromising or disappointing someone all the time. This can open the door for a lot of spontaneous nights and free days to explore where you live, convene with friends, and pursue your passions.

However, the flip side of single life can also mean you'll find yourself less motivated to keep up basic household cleanliness, the pizza binge sessions will increase, and the least expected expressions of love will reduce you to tears. Luckily, even if you're feeling the downsides of the single life - you're technically not alone. Millions of other people are sitting in the same boat, separately.

A recent Reddit thread asked commenters to share the "most single" things they've done, and the answers are simultaneously hilarious and emotionally cathartic. Read these, and you'll feel less alone in your singleness.

1. When your fish becomes your partner.