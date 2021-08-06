16 people share why they stopped being fans of celebrities they used to admire.

Whenever a celebrity you once loved gets canceled in a fiery storm of brutal tweets and divisive headlines, it can feel like a personal betrayal.

While of course the celebrities with work that has shaped our interests and personalities are not our friends in real life, it can hurt when you find out that the star of the sitcom you fell asleep watching every night as a kid is actually evil.

Famous people are obviously just humans with understandable flaws and the capacity to make horrible choices like the rest of us, but there are some opinions and actions that can't be forgiven. Assault, abuse, a problematic take or even just one rude encounter with a fan can turn a beloved celebrity into a long notes app screenshot apology overnight.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Who is a celebrity you used to admire, but no longer do, and why?" people were ready to share the stars they no longer look up to.

1.