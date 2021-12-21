16 people share stories of marriage proposals that got rejected.

Proposing can be a stressful endeavor between picking out a ring, sneaking around to try to investigate the size of your partner's hand, coordinating an extravagant flash mob with fireworks and a brass band or opting instead for a quiet corner of a romantic restaurant...

Regardless of whether you're dreaming of an elaborate public Jumbotron extravaganza at the family reunion or a private proposal with champagne on a hotel balcony, the pressure to make it a special rose-petal adorned evening can be a lot to handle.

Are you really expected to spend three months of your salary on a ring? Should you buy a special harness for your dog so you can have him walk the ring over to your partner to go viral on TikTok? What's the difference between an ethically-sourced diamond and a cruelty-free diamond, and does proposing mean you're about to spend the next year of your life talking about nothing but wedding plans?

This is, of course, all assuming that the person you're proposing to will say yes. Nothing quite like being down on one knee while a string quartet serenades a tense silence followed by a "um, can we talk somewhere privately?" Does the band keep playing when the proposal is rejected?