16 people share stories of their personal encounters with the paranormal or a 'glitch in the matrix.'

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, spirits or anything "spooky," we've probably all seen or heard something in the middle of the night that could potentially be a window into the supernatural world....

While most of the time there's a perfectly logical explanation for the loud crash at 3 AM or the flickering lights, some people absolutely swear they've seen human-shaped visions, ghosts of their dead loved ones, or other mystical and terrifying images. Then, there are moments in life where it seems we're all trapped in some strange simulation and our controllers took a coffee break. Bizarre coincidences or sounds and sightings that you swear are not possible can happen every now and then and become a repeating story in the family. If you're a natural skeptic, you probably are used to sleuthing for tangible truth or evidence that isn't "this Ouija board has clearly summoned a ghost," but certain stories will forever remain a mystery.

So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is your personal encounter with the paranormal (ghosts, aliens, sleep paralysis, glitch in the matrix, etc.)?" people were ready to share their creepiest experiences with a seemingly alternate universe.