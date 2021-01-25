16 people share stories of when ‘treat yourself’ went very badly.

Sometimes life gets so busy that you forget to take care of yourself, but we all deserve a candlelit bathtub with a book, lavender essential oil and a glass (or bottle) of wine...

While there is certainly more to self-care than a spa day or a luxurious shopping spree, sometimes it feels good to splurge on a present for yourself. While most the time "treating yourself," can be a fun way to show yourself some love and appreciation, it can also go horribly wrong. Spending too much money on something you'll never truly use, booking a spontaenous vacation that rapidly turns into the family trip from hell, or trying to relax while someone struggles to saw off all the dry skin off your feet isn't always the self-care dream you imagined.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your biggest 'treat yourself' regret?" people were ready to share the purchases they made in the name of self care that became instant mistakes.

1.