16 people share stories from the worst job they ever had.

Long after you've rage-quit a toxic work environment, you might still be jerked awake in a cold sweat at 3 AM from a nightmare in which you forgot to bring that extra Ranch dressing to the Karen at table four.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst job you've ever had?" people were ready to share what went down at the terrible gig that keeps them up at night.

1.

Hotel housekeeping. If it comes out of the human body, I've cleaned it up. I started in a by-the-hour motel when I was 14, owned by a woman who didn't bother with hazardous waste procedure and cleaned up what looked like a murder scene with nothing but bleach and kitchen gloves.