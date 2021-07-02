16 people share the story of the absolute worst thing their roommate ever did.

Overhearing personal moments through thin walls, wondering who ate all of the groceries you just bought or coming home to a hurricane of destruction after you spent hours organizing the living room are just some perks of having roommates. While addressing problems directly is usually healthy than letting everything fizzle and brew into a 3 AM screaming match over the mold problem in the shower, sometimes you have to carefully choose your battles before escalating every ramen noodle mess into a lengthy group chat.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst thing your roommate has ever done?" people were ready to trauma bond over their horrors stories of shared living situations.
He took the stale remnants of an old bag of Doritos and poured them into a fresh bag of Doritos. The result was about 1 in 10 of the chips were stale. Not enough to make me abandon the new bag, but enough to taint the experience. “Why are only some of these chips stale?” I wondered, before realizing his trick.
It’s such a subtle prank, I’m kind of awed by it. - whateverphil