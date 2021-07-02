16 people share the story of the absolute worst thing their roommate ever did.

Anyone who has ever shared a room or apartment with fellow students, friends, or strangers from the internet is probably familiar with the war of passive aggressive kitchen notes, mysterious cleaning habits, or too-close-for-comfort vulnerable moments...

Overhearing personal moments through thin walls, wondering who ate all of the groceries you just bought or coming home to a hurricane of destruction after you spent hours organizing the living room are just some perks of having roommates. While addressing problems directly is usually healthy than letting everything fizzle and brew into a 3 AM screaming match over the mold problem in the shower, sometimes you have to carefully choose your battles before escalating every ramen noodle mess into a lengthy group chat.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst thing your roommate has ever done?" people were ready to trauma bond over their horrors stories of shared living situations.

1.