16 people share the story of a sleepover that went horribly wrong.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What 'accident' happened in a sleepover that ruined the sleepover?" people were ready to share the hilarious or terrifying incident that went down at a slumber party.
My 13 yr old friends and I (also 13) went to the attic and had a snowball fight with the cotton we found up there. We learned what fiberglass was a few minutes later. - DeathCommand
I was in middle school sleeping over at a friends house when the worst pain of my life stared in my abdomen. I thought my appendix burst or I don’t know what. I woke their mom up and she drove me home instead of to the hospital.
To make a long story short it turns out that I was just constipated. I’m still friends with the family over a decade later, and trust me they still remember that night very clearly. Pretty embarrassing. - MadgoonOfficial