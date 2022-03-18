16 people share the story of a sleepover that went horribly wrong.

A Truth-or-Dare game gone wrong, a truly haunted Ouija Board, streaking down the block, or waking up with ketchup in your hair and "loser" written on your forehead are all some risks of of a sleepover...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What 'accident' happened in a sleepover that ruined the sleepover?" people were ready to share the hilarious or terrifying incident that went down at a slumber party.

1.

My 13 yr old friends and I (also 13) went to the attic and had a snowball fight with the cotton we found up there. We learned what fiberglass was a few minutes later. - DeathCommand

2.

I was in middle school sleeping over at a friends house when the worst pain of my life stared in my abdomen. I thought my appendix burst or I don’t know what. I woke their mom up and she drove me home instead of to the hospital.