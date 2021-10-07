16 people share the best insults they've ever heard.

While going out of your way to hurt someone else's feelings is objectively cruel behavior, sometimes a clever comeback to defend yourself from bullying or negging is necessary.

Of course it's always more admirable to choose the high ground and "be the bigger person" when someone decides to come for you, but situations that require an insult tend to present themselves sometimes. Calling people names, teasing, or pushing people beyond their boundaries or comfort zones is hurtful and destructive, but it can be tempting to burn the landscape when a troll without a profile photo swoops into your social media profile to try their hardest to hurt you.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the best insult you’ve ever heard?" people were ready to share the scathing and hilariously cold, witty retorts they've witnessed. Take notes for a future conflict, friends!

1.

"You're not even interesting enough to make me sick" (The Witches of Eastwick) - LWrayBay

2.