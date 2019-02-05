16 people share the most embarrassing ways their bodies betrayed them. Not now, boner.

Our bodies do a lot for us, but sometimes they fully betray us.
Between making sure we function and stay alive, sleep, eat, drink water, scroll through social media profiles and online dating apps--it's a lot to juggle. While we might not remember all the daily work our bodies do to maintain balance and health, we definitely remember when our bodies royally f*ck up. Whether it was a period on prom night or food poisoning at a funeral, sometimes we just don't have as much control as we believe.
So when a recent Reddit user asked the internet, "What is the most embarrassing way your body has betrayed you?" people were prepared. You might want to stop eating now...
1. Yikes, "azlaarlives."
Boner at the psychiatrist. Hid it pretty well but it was still towards the end of the session.
2. This is a nightmare, "Kelluthus."
I was sitting on the floor in my cheap wooden condo and let out a huge fart. Dog in the condo below me started barking and I could hear the cute girl who lived there and her visiting parents laughing.
3. Never trust WebMD, "zangor."
Sometimes after the end of a full piss I get this sharp feeling but it goes away pretty quickly.
Web MD say I have -935 years to live.
4. That girl saved you, "silly_jimmies."
In sixth grade I got a boner for no reason and then was asked to go hand something to the teacher. When I stood up this girl that sat near me stared right at my crotch with wide eyes. I'm just thankful she didn't tell anyone or I might not have heard the end of it.
5. This is a good boyfriend, "what_the_a."
I have IBS and get really insanely distended stomach full of gas when I eat certain foods. It looks like there’s a basketball under my skin and it’s all gas. My boyfriend of a year or so knew about my ibs but hadn’t really experienced the worst of it. One day we were hanging out at my apartment and I had my big gas belly. He knew what that meant so I excused myself to my room to try and fart some of it out. He decides to come in to show me something on his phone as I’m laying on my bed with my knees up, trying to coax the gas out. He starts laughing at the sight, I start laughing, I feel an epic release of gas coming and I try to tell him to leave ASAP but I’m also laughing...
Between the laughter and the position I was in, I couldn’t hold it back. I let out the loudest, LONGEST fart in history. At first he laughed I surprise and then as it kept going on and on, his face changed from laughter to surprise to shock mixed with what looked like a twinge of sadness. Watching him go through so many emotions right on his face just made me laugh harder, so the fart just kept going.
After what feels like eternity he steps out of the room, hands over his mouth. He comes back in and the fart is finishing off with a final toot toot toot. He is speechless. The first thing he says is “I feel like i lived 80 years, died, and came back to life again before that fart ended. I just don’t... understand how it was so long and steady. And then it got all Louis Armstrong at the end.”
And that’s how we started calling certain trumpety farts “Louis.” Also we moved in together a few months later so my butt performance didn’t deter him too much.
6. This is tragic, "dogstardust."
On my wedding day..... but not like you’re imagining. Woke up at 6 AM, blew up the toilet, thought it was just nerves. About an hour later the vomiting starts. Then the poop. Then the vomit. Repeat this cycle for a few hours. My friends are thinking, oh she’s just hungover. Hell, I thought it could be that too, I had drank wine the night before but not in my usual quantities and had gone to bed sober as a judge. After awhile we all realize this is bigger than a hangover. My mother finally picks me up off the bathroom floor after a few more hours of the puke-shit-repeat game and drags my ass to urgent care where I burst into tears when they ask what’s wrong. “I’m supposed to get married in three hours and the vomiting and diarrhea just won’t stop!” Ugh. Cringe. So they pump me full of IV fluids and nausea meds. Seems to be helping. I go home and get dressed for my wedding, not so sexy when your mom has to help you into your fancy underwear. BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE. Here comes the red wave to further ruin my day. I’m in awe at this betrayal. (Also, it starts hailing outside as I’m putting my dress on. Between shitting my brains out and not eating, my dress is now too big and is falling down. And, my wedding is outside.) This is where I just laugh because there’s nothing left to do. My period is especially infuriating because I’ve been prophylactically taking birth control pills for over 3 months so I could purposefully skip my heavy and erratic periods on my wedding day (I have an IUD so I already had birth control and wasn’t relying on the pills for baby blocking). I tell this story to nervous future brides to remind them that your body, and nature for that matter, don’t give a fuck about what day you’ve selected to get married. Luckily my marriage has been much, much better than the wedding but how could it not be?
7. Oh no, " lilithious."
2 hours train ride. I felt the air coming slowly but I held it back until the end.Finally, the next stop was mine, so I stood up and walked to the door, still holding back that, now massive, amount of air in my colon.Just when the doors were about to open, some child stumbled into me from behind. It surprised me so much that I, just for a moment, didn't hold in.The result was the loudest, most disgusting fart you could ever imagine.
I never left the train station faster in my entire life.
8. This is the worst, "KassGunner1989."
when I was in high school by starting a period without any of the usual symptoms and leaving a bloody puddle on the chair and huge stain on my jeans.
9. This is a betrayal, "Spencelia."
Anytime I've finished peeing and get zipped up and a little more pee dribbles out and leaves a little wet pee spot on my pants.
10. Classic anxiety, "Guslinger_11."
Panic attack, nothing was wrong just my heart did not want to be in my chest for some reason.
11. Oh my god, "hyphie."
I peed myself in class. I was wearing a skirt and no tights. I was 17.
It was my first year of college and the lecture lasted 4 hours. I held it as long as I possibly could, until at some point I was 100% certain I would pee myself as soon as I stood up. I couldn't excuse myself to the bathroom because I'd pee myself on the way in front of everybody.
So I stayed. I waited until the other students left, but they didn't. Of course they had questions for the professor, some lingered... I got out, made it out of the classroom miraculously, then as soon as I was out the door I couldn't hold it anymore. I kneeled down on the floor, pretended to look for something in my bag (someone even asked if I was okay), hoping against all hope that no one would notice the puddle at my feet.
I kept pretending to look in my bag for 5 more minutes until everyone was gone, then walked to the nearest bathroom to dry myself as best I could. Then I went home, changed my underwear and dried my skirt and shoes with a hairdryer, because it would look suspicious if I came back with different clothes.
No one ever mentioned it. To this day I wonder if some did see it and avoid talking about it to spare me the embarrassment, or if I somehow managed to hide it.
12. But you were so close, "-eDgAR."
Years ago I was at this music event with a lot of day drinking. As I was leaving I had to pee, but the port-o-potty lines were really long, so I decided to hold it in until I got back to my apartment. The train ride was fine for the most part, but by the time I got to my stop I had to go really bad. Still had a 10 minute walk to my apartment, but I figured I could make it if I just walked really fast. As I reach my front door I get a sense of relief that I made it, but I was really about to burst so I hurried through and ran to the bathroom. I get it and as I'm undoing my zipper, I just cant anymore and start peeing. I was literally standing in front of my toilet and still managed to piss myself. Luckily there was nobody around, but I am still really embarrassed that happened to me.
13. Luckily there are more Targets, "padmespadawan."
I was standing in the checkout line at target getting myself a drink and a little snack because I hadn’t eaten anything yet that day and started feeling kinda crappy because of it. I got in the shortest line and then mom and daughter start talking to the cashier about how something should have been on sale. My hearing starts getting staticky and my vision is getting dark and I’m bracing myself on the conveyor belt just trying to breathe and play it cool. Mom and cashier keep talking about the coupon and I’m thinking to myself “dear god how embarrassing if they have to call an ambulance and I’m taken out of this place on a stretcher, I can never come to this target again”. So they keep talking and I just decide to sit down on the floor because, that’s just what you do. And I’m sitting there with my head on my knees when this manager walks up and in a kind of angry confused tone asks me if I was okay and I stand up and tell her “oh yeah I’m fine” and play it off to avoid drawing any further attention from myself. I check out, take my stuff and sit in my car in a cold sweat and realize I had never fainted before in my life. And that I can never go to that target again.
14. Oh no, "lexijoy."
Took a nap on an airplane. Woke up to discover my period had turned torrential, overflown my extra large cup, through an overnight pad for extra security, and leaked through my jeans. I do not miss my uterus.
15. Moms are true angels, "Astrocytera777."
When attempting to use a tampon for the first time, I pulled it out and the cardboard pinched onto my labia and wouldn't let go; it was horrible and painful and finally my mom had to come cut the stupid thing off of me. Thank god for moms
16. Damn, "HolyOrdersOtaku."
I coughed at work, which made my asshole constrict, which tore open a hemorrhoid, which proceeded to soak blood through my pants. Had to leave early that day.
Friends, exploded asshole isn't fun.