16 people share the most embarrassing ways their bodies betrayed them. Not now, boner.

5. This is a good boyfriend, "what_the_a."

I have IBS and get really insanely distended stomach full of gas when I eat certain foods. It looks like there’s a basketball under my skin and it’s all gas. My boyfriend of a year or so knew about my ibs but hadn’t really experienced the worst of it. One day we were hanging out at my apartment and I had my big gas belly. He knew what that meant so I excused myself to my room to try and fart some of it out. He decides to come in to show me something on his phone as I’m laying on my bed with my knees up, trying to coax the gas out. He starts laughing at the sight, I start laughing, I feel an epic release of gas coming and I try to tell him to leave ASAP but I’m also laughing...

Between the laughter and the position I was in, I couldn’t hold it back. I let out the loudest, LONGEST fart in history. At first he laughed I surprise and then as it kept going on and on, his face changed from laughter to surprise to shock mixed with what looked like a twinge of sadness. Watching him go through so many emotions right on his face just made me laugh harder, so the fart just kept going.

After what feels like eternity he steps out of the room, hands over his mouth. He comes back in and the fart is finishing off with a final toot toot toot. He is speechless. The first thing he says is “I feel like i lived 80 years, died, and came back to life again before that fart ended. I just don’t... understand how it was so long and steady. And then it got all Louis Armstrong at the end.”

And that’s how we started calling certain trumpety farts “Louis.” Also we moved in together a few months later so my butt performance didn’t deter him too much.