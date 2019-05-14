16 people share the sexiest traits that have nothing to do with looks. Love isn't built in the gym.

Turns out, there's more to falling in love than just a bangin' bod.

Even in the age of constant Tinder dates, people still care about personality. This is great news! There can't be a relationship without good conversation and overall chemistry regardless of how Kardashian-like your waist-to-hip ratio is. People are still attracted to someone with a good sense of humor, a passion for what they do, drive, and generosity. Maybe there is hope for the future despite Instagram.

When a recent Reddit thread asked users, "What non-physical attribute immediately makes someone attractive to you?" the internet was ready to offer up their best non-booty related advice. Maybe we should all skip obsessing over arm muscle reps and perfect contour and read the news? Who knew?

1. This is key, "catfishfighter."