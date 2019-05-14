16 people share the sexiest traits that have nothing to do with looks. Love isn't built in the gym.

Turns out, there's more to falling in love than just a bangin' bod.
Even in the age of constant Tinder dates, people still care about personality. This is great news! There can't be a relationship without good conversation and overall chemistry regardless of how Kardashian-like your waist-to-hip ratio is. People are still attracted to someone with a good sense of humor, a passion for what they do, drive, and generosity. Maybe there is hope for the future despite Instagram.
When a recent Reddit thread asked users, "What non-physical attribute immediately makes someone attractive to you?" the internet was ready to offer up their best non-booty related advice. Maybe we should all skip obsessing over arm muscle reps and perfect contour and read the news? Who knew?
1. This is key, "catfishfighter."
Has their own shit going on. Hobbies, ambitions, ideas.
2. For sure, "cursedapplesauce."
Sharing experiences and opening up to me. If someone feels confident enough with me to tell me more about his/her life, secrets, thoughts and struggles, I feel so grateful for this trust I just can't.
3. Yes, "EmpZurg__"
An inappropriately goofy sense of humor.
4. Absolutely, "Ronotrow."
Kindness
5. This is hardcore, but yes "BearilynMonroe."
Competence.
I don't care what it is you're competent at -- just show me that you are. You know your job, or your craft, or your hobby; you've spent time learning the ins and outs, and you do your shit well. You are still learning. You want always to improve. Always to grow. And when you're here to do the thing, you're motherfucking Here to Do the Thing.
6. Absolutely, "ReiMizere."
The ability to actually listen what the person is saying to you, as opposed to wait your turn to talk.
7. Don't be late, "Rambo7112."
Good logistics.
I know that sounds odd, but if a girl says she'll meet me somewhere at a certain time and shows up on time, it shows that I'm worth her time.
If she can't make it, tells me before hand, and specifically reschedules, that's shows she cares.
After having people tell me they'll meet me at a certain time and then tell me they can't make it 45 minutes later, good logistics are gr8.
8. Funny people are hot as hell, "1JustAnotherPerson1."
Humor, legit male or female funny people are attractive.
9. Aw, "Eight216."
Authenticity....? But not in a goodie two-shoes kinda way. More like someone who just is who they are, faults and all... Like I went on a date with this girl and i paid her a compliment. She blushed a little, said "ooh stop it" and then motiones for me to continue saying nice things. Still makes me smile but of course at the time my idiot self was speechless because I found her so damn charming
10. Keep up, "expertBJrecipient."
Wit. A woman who can beat me to the punch for a joke is so, so sexy
11. This should probably be a given, "kitskill."
When people are genuinely interested in you and what you have to say. Knocks me flat.
Can't be faked either.
12. 100%, "mochikitstune."
Passion - not like lovemaking but as in passion for something. Passion for plants, writing, cooking, etc anything really. There are some I don't find as endearing as others but to see someone eith a sparkle in their eyes as they talk about their passion is very attractive.
13. Cuddling is great, "mekankistik."
Being a good cuddler. Cuddles are important. Mandatory even. I have known a few people who just can't stand them, and that is a major turn off.
14. Too real, "RustyWood86."
Intelligence. I don't care how good looking or well off you are, if you can't form complete sentences you're ugly to me.
15. Where is this person, "CaminoGypsy."
A desire for continuous learning and trying new things, combined with a dark, yet witty sense of humor is the most attractive trait I have ever witnessed in a human.
16. Critically important, "nsandbrai."
Closes mouth when eating